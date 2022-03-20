Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

