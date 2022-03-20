12,379 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IRT. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

