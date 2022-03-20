Kwmg LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $270.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.