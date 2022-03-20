Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $149.12 and a one year high of $213.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.49.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

