Raymond James Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $105.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Nutrien stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

