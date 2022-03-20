Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “
Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $43.87 on Thursday. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.
About National Beverage (Get Rating)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
