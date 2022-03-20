Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $43.87 on Thursday. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

