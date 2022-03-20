CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Cut to €52.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.15.

CRH opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

