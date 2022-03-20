Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,803 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $95,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.54.

MU stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.