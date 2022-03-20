Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Rockwell Automation worth $73,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,669,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Argus lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

ROK stock opened at $275.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.33 and its 200 day moving average is $311.88. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.