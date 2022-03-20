Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $487.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $331.60 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

