Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,750,000 after buying an additional 262,067 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 634.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 86,014 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $171.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

