Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in International Paper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 40,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

IP opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

