Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amcor by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

