Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.92% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,162.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IVOV opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.43. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.35 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.