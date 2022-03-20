Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,516 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $110.88 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

