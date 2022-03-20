Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 312.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

