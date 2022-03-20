Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $349,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $685.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $625.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.60 and a 1 year high of $689.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,325 shares of company stock worth $10,305,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.