AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $491,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,681,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,353,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 473.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

