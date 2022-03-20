Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI opened at $174.88 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

