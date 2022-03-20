IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,746 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 94.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.