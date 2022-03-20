IBM Retirement Fund Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 91.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $239.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

