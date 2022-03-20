Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.01). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $182.45.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

