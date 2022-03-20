Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.43. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

