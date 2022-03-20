Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of FHTX opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.