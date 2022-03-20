Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of FHTX opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

