Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.27.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.