Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT at $12.73

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRSSF. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

