Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $218.93

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.93.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $165.25 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average of $172.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.