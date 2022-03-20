KeyCorp Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $133.63 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

