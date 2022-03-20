Jon W. Olson Sells 3,000 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

