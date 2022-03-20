Ajay Ayyappan Acquires 1,263 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EXLS stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.94.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after buying an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.