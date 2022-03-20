Ajay Ayyappan Acquires 1,263 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EXLS stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.94.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.
ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
