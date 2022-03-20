Michael Kay Purchases 50,000 Shares of City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Stock

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Rating) insider Michael Kay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.04 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,750.00 ($109,172.66).
The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96.
About City Chic Collective (Get Rating)
