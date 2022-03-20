Michael Kay Purchases 50,000 Shares of City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Stock

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Rating) insider Michael Kay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.04 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,750.00 ($109,172.66).

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96.

About City Chic Collective

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a retailer of plus-size women's apparel, footwear, and accessories in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers its products under the City Chic, Avenue, Evans, CCX, Hips & Curves, and Fox & Royal brands.

