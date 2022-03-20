First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Holdings Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.14% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000.

SDVY opened at $28.97 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

