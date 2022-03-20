Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000.

EAGG opened at $52.02 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39.

