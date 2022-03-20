Kwmg LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,811,000 after buying an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after buying an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after buying an additional 2,064,271 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $75.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19.

