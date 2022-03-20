Kwmg LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,811,000 after buying an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after buying an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after buying an additional 2,064,271 shares during the period.
IUSV opened at $75.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.