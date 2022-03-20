Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.22% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

IONS stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.