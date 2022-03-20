Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.25.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

