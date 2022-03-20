Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.

CD stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 2.35. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,453 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after purchasing an additional 573,364 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.