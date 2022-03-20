B. Riley Raises Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target to $16.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CORZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 8.87 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 5.82 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.