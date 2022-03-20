Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIRD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Get Allbirds alerts:

BIRD opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.