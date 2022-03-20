Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of SILC opened at $39.68 on Friday. Silicom has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $273.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silicom in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

