PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 4.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.64. 40,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,128,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
