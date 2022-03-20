Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$90.30 Average PT from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.30.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target for the company.

TSE AEM opened at C$76.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.58 billion and a PE ratio of 26.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,012.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

