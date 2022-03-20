Analysts Set CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Price Target at $57.50

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $19.92 on Thursday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $130.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CureVac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

