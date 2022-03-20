Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Trading Down 4.1%

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 7.99 and last traded at 8.01. Approximately 9,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 603,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.35.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.83.
In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.69 per share, with a total value of 66,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.58 per share, with a total value of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,050 over the last three months.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)
Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.
