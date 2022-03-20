RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

RGC Resources stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $184.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of -0.36.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,078,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

