Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LARK opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

