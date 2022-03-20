Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.