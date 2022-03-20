PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

