Head-To-Head Comparison: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bit Digital alerts:

25.1% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bit Digital and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.47%. MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.57%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million 12.13 -$1.91 million N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 5.04, suggesting that its stock price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18%

Summary

Bit Digital beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.