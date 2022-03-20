John Renger Sells 20,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Renger sold 5,873 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,555.00.

On Monday, December 27th, John Renger sold 4,127 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Renger sold 7,300 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,217,000 after purchasing an additional 710,720 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 583,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $15,038,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,058,000 after acquiring an additional 443,632 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.